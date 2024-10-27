Gold rate in Pakistan today, 27 October, 2024

KARACHI—The price of 24-karat gold was recorded at PKR 287,200. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 246,230 per 10g on Sunday.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 287,200
|PKR 2,531
|Lahore
|PKR 287,200
|PKR 2,531
|Islamabad
|PKR 287,200
|PKR 2,531
|Peshawar
|PKR287,200
|PKR 2,531
|Quetta
|PKR 287,200
|PKR 2,531
|Sialkot
|PKR 287,200
|PKR 2,531
|Hyderabad
|PKR 287,200
|PKR 2,531
|Faisalabad
|PKR 287,200
|PKR 2,531
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 287,200
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 246,230
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 24,623
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.