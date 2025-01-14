£190m corruption well-thought-out plan

Federal Minister for Information, Ataullah Tarar, has claimed that the £190 million mega corruption case was not a coincidence but a well-thought-out plan.

During a press conference with Senator Talal Chaudhry, Minister Tarar stated that the decision on the £190 million case was supposed to be made today, but the accused failed to appear in court.

He added that they had developed a habit of not attending court proceedings.

Ataullah Tarar pointed out that the accused had used delaying tactics for six years in the foreign funding case.

Similarly, delays had been made in the Toshakhana case, including changes in lawyers and power of attorneys. He emphasised that innocent people do not frequently change their lawyers or power of attorney.

He said that delaying tactics in legal cases had become a regular strategy for them, as they employed all possible means to prolong the trials. Tarar questioned the need for the cabinet to approve the £190 million scam with a “sealed envelope” without presenting the facts to the public.

The Information Minister declared that the £190 million case was the largest corruption scandal in Pakistan’s history, with no other example of such a massive financial fraud.

He linked the case to diamond rings, land for the Al-Qadir Trust, and other illicit activities. He stated that this was not a coincidence but a planned scheme.