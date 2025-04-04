Imf Delegation To Arrive In Pakistan Today For Discussion On Budget For Fy 2025 26

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation would arrive in Pakistan on Friday (today) ahead of preparation for upcoming budget for Financial Year (FY) 2025-26,the sources close to the development said.

The sources said that the IMF would discuss important matters regarding preparation of the federal budget for the next fiscal year.

The global money lender, they said, would review the budget proposals alongside the officials from the Ministry of Finance and would discuss the tax revenue, controlling expenditures and development projects.

Tax System Reforms would also come under discussion as the IMF would negotiate the new tax collection measures with Pakistani officials.

It would also focus the Provincial Agricultural Tax, the method and targets for collecting agricultural taxes by the provinces during the discussion.

The IMF delegation would also review compliance for Next Loan Installment with the local authorities before decision on the next payment, said the sources.

They said that the budget for the next fiscal year would be presented in the first week of June.

“The talks will be decisive for the country’s economic policies including external financing and debt repayment arrangements,” they added.

The economic experts said that, given the IMF’s strict conditions and Pakistan’s economic challenges, the negotiations are very important for Pakistan’s economic stability. The outcome of the delegation’s visit would determine the final shape of the budget and the next IMF installment.