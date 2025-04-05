Bilawal presses PM to roll back canals project

Addresses public gathering to mark ZAB’s death anniversary at Gari Khuda Bakhsh

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to roll back the controversial canals project, saying that if the people oppose these canals, his party would stand by them, not the government.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif [Sahab], this is the demand of the people, not just ours… If we are to stay united as brothers, the project must be withdrawn,” the PPP chief said while addressing a public gathering held to mark former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 46th death anniversary at Gari Khuda Bakhsh.

Addressing the public gathering, Bilawal warned that the PPP would not allow any “irresponsible decision” on water distribution and would resist any attempt to divide the country through controversial projects.

He highlighted that the PPP has a long history of fighting for fair water distribution.

He reminded that it was former prime minister and his mother Benazir Bhutto, who had blocked a disputed dam project, even while out of power.