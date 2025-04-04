PSX reaches another historic high after cut in power tariff

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened in green on Friday as it maintained bullish trend following a significant cut in electricity prices by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index has gained 1,628.5 points to reach 120,566.61 points with a positive change of 1.17 percent till 9:37 am.

A day earlier, the stock market closed at 118,938.11 points when it gained over 1,100 points.

The rally was sparked by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of a major cut in electricity tariffs for both domestic and industrial consumers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announce Rs7.41 per unit reduction in electricity prices for domestic consumers days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached staff level agreement with Islamabad on a loan programme.

The premier made the announcement at a special ceremony attended by his cabinet members, businessmen and people from different walks of life.

The premier has announced Rs7.59 per unit reduction in electricity prices for industrial sector.

New Per Unit Electricity Prices in Pakistan

The federal government has decreased the electricity price by Rs7.41 per unit for domestic consumers, fixing new rate at Rs34.37 per unit.

For industrial sector, the per unit price has been fixed at Rs40.6 after a reduction of Rs7.59 per unit.