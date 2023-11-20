Dismissing complaints of no “level playing field”, Pakistan People’s Party Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said on Sunday that the environment in the country is not only conducive for general elections, it is also moving towards transparent polls.

Expressing complete faith in the Election Commission of Pakistan’s duty to conduct fair elections, the former president claimed that the PPP is the only party capable of contesting elections in all kinds of “environments”.

At a time when the leaderships of PPP and other mainstream parties are demanding a “level playing field”, Zardari expressed optimism by saying that he has full confidence in the electoral body to hold transparent elections February 2024.

The PPP chairperson reposed his confidence in ECP and his party’s ability to win polls.

“The country is moving towards transparent elections and the PPP is fully prepared for it,” Zardari said.

The former president of Pakistan had vetoed his party’s consistent stance in favour of conducting elections within 90 days when he stated that the completion of the delimitation exercise was necessary before holding polls.

In a statement, the PPP leader had maintained that the ECP was bound to redraw the boundaries of all constituencies after a fresh and updated census.

“The ECP would conduct elections as per the Constitution, and my party has full confidence in the chief election commissioner and all ECP members,” he said.