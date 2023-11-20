Three people travelling in a car were killed in an explosion on Sunday in Hoshab tehsil of Balochistan’s Kech district, officials said.

Kech Deputy Commissioner Hussain Jan Baloch told media that the incident took place near the Balgatar area, adding that it had claimed the lives ofthree people.

He said Levies personnel reached the site of the incident and shifted the bodies to Turbat Hospital.

Baloch added that investigations were under way to ascertain whether the explosion was caused by a mine planted in the ground or by an improvised explosive device planted by the roadside.