The Punjab government on Sunday made it compulsory for citizens to wear a face mask when stepping out of their homes in 10 smog-hit districts of the province.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the decision was taken in response to deteriorating air quality in Punjab.

“The Punjab Government announces a one-week mandate for wearing of face masks for all citizens in smog-affected districts of Punjab. Prioritising health is our collective responsibility. Please adhere to the guidelines for a safer community,” he wrote.

According to a notification shared by Naqvi, the order will be implemented in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Hafizabad, Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin from Nov 20 to Nov 26.

“High level of air quality due to smog poses a serious and imminent threat to public health in all age groups. Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of airborne diseases in the province of Punjab,” it added. Lahore recorded an AQI of 203 at 1pm Sunday, which falls under the category of unhealthy, as per the Air Quality Index. The main pollutant was PM2.5, which is a fine particulate matter that can enter the lungs and bloodstream, resulting in serious health issues.