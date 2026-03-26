Your Guide to enable 5G on iPhone, and Android Phones in Pakistan

5G is finally here in Pakistan. From ultra-fast downloads to near-instant streaming, enabling 5G ensures you’re getting the maximum performance from your phone. If you are still looking to activate it on your device, here our guide for you.

With just a few simple taps, you can turn your smartphone or tablet into a high-speed powerhouse ready for the demands of modern life. Activating 5G is simple, quick, and can be done in under a minute. Whether you’re on an Apple iPhone or iPad, or an Android device, our step-by-step guide ensures you’re getting the ultimate mobile experience.

Activate 5G on Your iPhone

Before you start, make sure you’re in a 5G coverage area. For iPhone Air users, follow these lightning-fast steps:

Open Settings from your Home screen. Scroll down and tap Cellular. Go to Cellular Data Options. Tap Voice & Data. Select 5G Auto.

Activate 5G on Android Phones

Android devices may look a little different depending on the brand, but the process is straightforward. On a Samsung Galaxy S25+:

Swipe up from the Home screen to open the app menu. Open Settings. Tap Connections. Select Mobile networks. Turn on Allow 5G service.

Your phone will now automatically connect to the fastest available networks, giving you the edge in speed and reliability.