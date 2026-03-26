5G Compatible iPhone, Samsung, Infinix, Tecno, Redmi, Oppo Phones in Pakistan (New Update)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is entering new phase after historic 5G auction as Telcos paid over Rs140 billion and Zong is leading the charge. With verified devices now ready for lightning-fast internet, users across the country can finally experience blazing speeds, ultra-low latency, and next-level mobile connectivity.

Zong’s network is expanding rapidly in major cities, and only certified devices can unlock the full power of 5G. From flagships to mid-range models, Zong’s 5G-ready phones cover all the major brands loved by Pakistanis.

iphone 5G Devices in Pakistan

iPhone 12 Series: 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max.

12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max. iPhone 13 Series: 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max.

13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max. iPhone 14 Series: 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max.

14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max. iPhone 15 Series: 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max.

15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max. iPhone 16 Series: 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16e.

16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16e. iPhone 17 Series: 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max.

17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max. iPhone SE / Air: SE (various models), iPhone Air (various models).

Vivo 5G Compatible Devices

V Series: V23 5G, V23e 5G, V25, V25 Pro, V27, V29 series, V40 Lite/SE/5G, V50 Lite/5G, V60 Lite/5G, V60, V60 Pro variants, V70 series, V90s.

V23 5G, V23e 5G, V25, V25 Pro, V27, V29 series, V40 Lite/SE/5G, V50 Lite/5G, V60 Lite/5G, V60, V60 Pro variants, V70 series, V90s. Y Series: Y21d, Y27 5G, Y28/5G/Y28s, Y29s/5G/Y29t/5G, Y31/5G/Y31s, Y33s, Y35/Y35m, Y36 5G, Y38 5G, Y39 5G, Y52/Y52 5G/Y52t, Y53t, Y55/Y55 5G, Y56 5G, Y70s, Y72 5G, Y73s, Y75/Y75s 5G, Y76 5G/Y76s, Y77/Y77e/Y77 Pro, Y78/Y78+, Y78s+, Y90s, Y100/Y100A 5G, Y200/Y200e 5G, Y400 5G/Y400 Pro 5G.

Y21d, Y27 5G, Y28/5G/Y28s, Y29s/5G/Y29t/5G, Y31/5G/Y31s, Y33s, Y35/Y35m, Y36 5G, Y38 5G, Y39 5G, Y52/Y52 5G/Y52t, Y53t, Y55/Y55 5G, Y56 5G, Y70s, Y72 5G, Y73s, Y75/Y75s 5G, Y76 5G/Y76s, Y77/Y77e/Y77 Pro, Y78/Y78+, Y78s+, Y90s, Y100/Y100A 5G, Y200/Y200e 5G, Y400 5G/Y400 Pro 5G. X Series: X50/X50 Pro/X50e 5G, X60/X60 Pro/X60 Pro+, X70/X70 Pro/X70 Pro+/X70t, X80/X80 Lite 5G/X80 Pro, X90/X90 Pro/X90 Pro+, X100/X100 Pro, X200/X200 FE/X200 Pro, X300 Pro, X Fold series (X Fold2/3/5), X Note.

X50/X50 Pro/X50e 5G, X60/X60 Pro/X60 Pro+, X70/X70 Pro/X70 Pro+/X70t, X80/X80 Lite 5G/X80 Pro, X90/X90 Pro/X90 Pro+, X100/X100 Pro, X200/X200 FE/X200 Pro, X300 Pro, X Fold series (X Fold2/3/5), X Note. iQOO Series: iQOO 3/7/7 Pro, iQOO 9/9 Pro/9x, iQOO 10/10R/11/11 Pro, iQOO 12/12 Pro, iQOO Z1/Z1x/Z3/Z3x/Z5/Z5x/Z6/Z6 Lite/Z6 Pro/Z6x/Z7/Z7 Pro/Z7x/Z7x (m)/Z7i/Z8x/Z9/Z9x, iQOO Neo3/Neo3s/Neo5S/Neo6/Neo6 SE/Neo7/Neo7 Pro/Neo7 SE/Neo8/Neo8 Pro/Neo9/Neo9 Pro/Neo10/Neo10R/Neo10R Pro, iQOO U3/U3x/U5.

iQOO 3/7/7 Pro, iQOO 9/9 Pro/9x, iQOO 10/10R/11/11 Pro, iQOO 12/12 Pro, iQOO Z1/Z1x/Z3/Z3x/Z5/Z5x/Z6/Z6 Lite/Z6 Pro/Z6x/Z7/Z7 Pro/Z7x/Z7x (m)/Z7i/Z8x/Z9/Z9x, iQOO Neo3/Neo3s/Neo5S/Neo6/Neo6 SE/Neo7/Neo7 Pro/Neo7 SE/Neo8/Neo8 Pro/Neo9/Neo9 Pro/Neo10/Neo10R/Neo10R Pro, iQOO U3/U3x/U5. T Series / S Series: T1/T1 Pro 5G, T2/T2 5G/T2 Pro 5G/T2x 5G, T3/T3 Pro 5G/T3 Lite 5G/T3 Ultra, T4/T4 Lite 5G/T4x 5G, S6/S7/S7e/S7t, S9/S9e, S10e, S12 Pro, S15/S15e/S15 Pro/S16/S16 Pro/S16e/S17/S17 Pro/S17e/S17t, V21/V21 5G/V21e 5G/V21s 5G, V23 Pro.

Oppo 5G Compatible Devices

Reno Series: Reno6/6 Pro/7/7 Lite/8/8 Lite/8 Pro/11 F/13 F/13 FS/14 5G/14 F 5G/14 Pro 5G/15 Pro 5G.

Reno6/6 Pro/7/7 Lite/8/8 Lite/8 Pro/11 F/13 F/13 FS/14 5G/14 F 5G/14 Pro 5G/15 Pro 5G. A Series: A5 5G, A77 5G, A101OP/A102OP/A201OP/A301OP/A303OP/A401OP/A402OP.

A5 5G, A77 5G, A101OP/A102OP/A201OP/A301OP/A303OP/A401OP/A402OP. Find Series: Find X5/X5 Pro/X5 Lite, Find N2 Flip.

Find X5/X5 Pro/X5 Lite, Find N2 Flip. Other Models: CPHxxxx, PHxxx, PKxxx, PLxxx, PJxxx, PE/PG series (various Zong-certified 5G models).

Xiaomi / POCO / Redmi 5G Compatible Devices

Mi / Xiaomi Series: Mi 10/Mi 10T/Mi 10T Lite/Mi 10T Pro, Mi 11/Mi 11 Lite 5G/11i/11X/11X Pro, Mi 12/12 Lite/12 Pro/12T/12T Pro, Mi 13/13 Lite/13 Pro/13T/13T Pro, Mi 14/14 Ultra/14T/14T Pro, Mi 15/15T/15T Pro, MIX3 5G, MIX Flip.

Mi 10/Mi 10T/Mi 10T Lite/Mi 10T Pro, Mi 11/Mi 11 Lite 5G/11i/11X/11X Pro, Mi 12/12 Lite/12 Pro/12T/12T Pro, Mi 13/13 Lite/13 Pro/13T/13T Pro, Mi 14/14 Ultra/14T/14T Pro, Mi 15/15T/15T Pro, MIX3 5G, MIX Flip. Redmi Series: Redmi 9T/10 5G/10 X 5G/11 Prime 5G, Redmi 12/12 5G/13C/15/15C, Redmi Note 9 5G/9T/10 5G/10T 5G/11 Pro 5G/11 Pro+ 5G/11S 5G/12 5G/12 Pro+ 5G/13 5G/13 Pro 5G/14 5G/14 Pro/14 Pro+ 5G/15 5G/15 Pro 5G.

Redmi 9T/10 5G/10 X 5G/11 Prime 5G, Redmi 12/12 5G/13C/15/15C, Redmi Note 9 5G/9T/10 5G/10T 5G/11 Pro 5G/11 Pro+ 5G/11S 5G/12 5G/12 Pro+ 5G/13 5G/13 Pro 5G/14 5G/14 Pro/14 Pro+ 5G/15 5G/15 Pro 5G. POCO Series: POCO F2 Pro, F4/F4 GT/F5/F5 Pro/F6/F6 Pro/F7/F7 Pro/F7 Ultra, M3 Pro 5G, M4 5G, M4 Pro 5G, M7 Pro 5G, X3 GT/X4 GT/X5 5G/X5 Pro 5G/X6 5G/X6 Pro 5G/X7/X7 Pro/X7 Pro – Iron Man Edition.

Samsung 5G Compatible Devices

Galaxy S Series: S10 5G, S20/S20+ 5G/S20 FE/S20 Ultra/S21/S21 FE/S21 Ultra, S22/S22+/S22 Ultra, S23/S23+/S23 FE, S24/S24+/S24 Ultra, S25/S25+/S25 FE/S25 Edge, Olympic Games Athlete Edition.

S10 5G, S20/S20+ 5G/S20 FE/S20 Ultra/S21/S21 FE/S21 Ultra, S22/S22+/S22 Ultra, S23/S23+/S23 FE, S24/S24+/S24 Ultra, S25/S25+/S25 FE/S25 Edge, Olympic Games Athlete Edition. Galaxy A Series: A06/A13/A14/A15/A16/A17/A23/A23e/A25/A26/A32/A33/A34/A35/A42/A51/A52/A52s/A53/A54/A71/A73/A90s/A82, US & SEA variants included.

A06/A13/A14/A15/A16/A17/A23/A23e/A25/A26/A32/A33/A34/A35/A42/A51/A52/A52s/A53/A54/A71/A73/A90s/A82, US & SEA variants included. Galaxy Note Series: Note10+/Note10+ 5G/Note10 5G/Note20/Note20 5G/Note20 Ultra 5G/Note20+ 5G.

Note10+/Note10+ 5G/Note10 5G/Note20/Note20 5G/Note20 Ultra 5G/Note20+ 5G. Galaxy Z Series: Z Fold2/3/4/5/6/7, Z Flip/Flip3/Flip4/Flip5/Flip6/Flip7/Flip7 FE, N2 Flip, Fold Special Edition, TriFold.

Z Fold2/3/4/5/6/7, Z Flip/Flip3/Flip4/Flip5/Flip6/Flip7/Flip7 FE, N2 Flip, Fold Special Edition, TriFold. Galaxy M / F / XCover / Wide Series: M06/M13/M14/M15/M16/M17/M23/M23 5G/M32/M33/M33 5G/M34/M35/M36/M42/M42 5G/M42 5g IN SIEL/M53/M53 5g RU SERC/M54/M55/M55 5G/M55s 5G, F06/F14/F15/F16/F23/F34/F36/F42/F52/F54/F55/F56, XCover6 Pro/XCover7/XCover7 Pro, Wide5/Wide6.

Realme 5G Compatible Devices

Realme Series: realme 9 5G, realme 11 Pro 5G, realme 14 Pro 5G, realme 15 Pro 5G, realme Magic V2.

Honor 5G Compatible Devices

Models include NX1/NX3/NX9 series, AN00/AN10/AN16/AN40 series, AN70/AN80 series, plus Magic V2.

Motorola 5G Compatible Devices