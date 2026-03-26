University of Gujrat Considers Online Mid-Term Exams for Spring 2026

GUJRAT — University of Gujrat is considering to conduct mid-term examinations online in light of urgent need for cost-cutting and energy conservation in light of the ongoing Middle East conflict and its economic repercussions.

A high-level meeting at the Hafiz Hayat Campus, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor-ul-Haq, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, brought together the registrar, deans, directors of administrative departments, and heads of academic units to discuss the framework for the Spring Semester 2026 mid-term exams. The deliberations were guided by government SOPs and the prevailing national and regional situation.

Vice Chancellor emphasized the importance of a transparent and efficient examination system, noting that “students are the university’s most valuable asset, and facilitating their academic journey is our foremost responsibility.” He highlighted the critical role of faculty support in enhancing student performance and ensuring academic excellence.

Participants discussed practical solutions to departmental challenges and reviewed proposals aimed at strengthening examination management and improving the overall academic environment. The meeting underscored the university’s commitment to maintaining high standards while adapting to current economic and logistical realities.

The final decision on whether mid-term exams will be conducted online is expected in the coming weeks.