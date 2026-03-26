Rawalpindi Bride arrested for aerial firing at her wedding

RAWALPINDI – Police arrested a bride after a video of her firing shots into the air went viral, raising questions on law and order in the Garrison city.

The case was filed with ASI Waseem Akhtar as the complainant. According to the official report, on morning of March 26, 2026, a police team led by ASI Muhammad Qasim was on patrol when they received a tip-off regarding a couple engaged in reckless aerial firing on a public road.

Upon reaching the scene, the police observed a young man and woman firing shots into the air. As the police closed in, the suspects attempted to flee. After a short pursuit, the police successfully apprehended the female suspect, identified as Shanza Shabbir. However, her accomplice, identified as Shehryar Ali (resident of Gujar Khan), managed to escape the scene.

During the arrest, police recovered One 30-bore pistol (found in the possession of the female suspect). 4 live rounds remaining in the magazine. and 5 spent bullet casings collected from the ground as forensic evidence.

Shanza Shabbir claimed the weapon belonged to her husband, Shehryar Ali. Neither individual could produce a valid license for the firearm.

Police have registered the case under Section 337H(2) (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent act) and Section 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, alongside the Punjab Arms Amendment Ordinance 2015.