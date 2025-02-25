AGL51.37▼ -3.65 (-0.07%)AIRLINK185.82▼ -2.66 (-0.01%)BOP12.59▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.13▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DCL9▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML48.6▼ -0.74 (-0.02%)DGKC121.66▲ 0.92 (0.01%)FCCL41.46▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)FFL15.34▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC131.92▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.2▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)KEL4.62▼ -0.17 (-0.04%)KOSM6.21▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF51.13▲ 2.09 (0.04%)NBP74.01▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)OGDC213.33▲ 2.96 (0.01%)PAEL41.47▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.67▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)PPL176.76▼ -1.3 (-0.01%)PRL35.64▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PTC24.82▲ 0.01 (0.00%)SEARL97.32▲ 0.49 (0.01%)TELE8.26▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.94▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TPLP11.7▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)TREET23.02▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG60.06▼ -3.21 (-0.05%)UNITY30.44▲ 0.55 (0.02%)WTL1.49▲ 0 (0.00%)

Yamaha YBR125 3-Year Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025 Update

Yamaha Ybr125 3 Year Installment Plans In Pakistan 2025 Update
KARACHI – Bike prices in Pakistan are all-time high, and Yamaha rides spearhead the premium segment as prices start over 4.5lac. As prices continue to move up, buyers are looking for easy installment plans.

YBR125 remains among most stylish and fuel-efficient rides, delivering decent fuel economy. The bike was designed for daily commute, offering smooth ride and modern features like alloy rims and halogen headlamp.

In 70cc dominated bike, Honda bike holds good resale value, making it solid choice for riders who prioritize style and performance. YBR 125 ensures comfort with its ergonomic seating and reliable suspension.

Yamaha YBR 125 Price 2025

Model Price
Yamaha YBR 125 Rs. 466,000
Yamaha YBR 125G MATT Rs. 488,000
Yamaha YBR 125G METALLIC Rs. 485,000

Yamaha Ybr125 3 Year Installment Plans In Pakistan 2025 Update

YBR 125 Installment Plans 2025

YBR 125

Detail Amount
Down Payment (30%) Rs. 139,800
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Payment Rs. 141,600
Monthly Payment (36 months) Rs. 14,756
Additional Charges Processing Charges + FED

YBR 125G

Detail Amount
Down Payment (30%) Rs. 145,500
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Payment Rs. 147,300
Monthly Payment (36 months) Rs. 15,358
Additional Charges Processing Charges + FED

YBR 125G Metallic

Detail Amount
Down Payment (30%) Rs. 145,500
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Payment Rs. 147,300
Monthly Payment (36 months) Rs. 15,358
Additional Charges Processing Charges + FED

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

