Yamaha Ybr125 3 Year Installment Plans In Pakistan 2025 Update

KARACHI – Bike prices in Pakistan are all-time high, and Yamaha rides spearhead the premium segment as prices start over 4.5lac. As prices continue to move up, buyers are looking for easy installment plans.

YBR125 remains among most stylish and fuel-efficient rides, delivering decent fuel economy. The bike was designed for daily commute, offering smooth ride and modern features like alloy rims and halogen headlamp.

In 70cc dominated bike, Honda bike holds good resale value, making it solid choice for riders who prioritize style and performance. YBR 125 ensures comfort with its ergonomic seating and reliable suspension.

Yamaha YBR 125 Price 2025

Model Price Yamaha YBR 125 Rs. 466,000 Yamaha YBR 125G MATT Rs. 488,000 Yamaha YBR 125G METALLIC Rs. 485,000

YBR 125

Detail Amount Down Payment (30%) Rs. 139,800 Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Payment Rs. 141,600 Monthly Payment (36 months) Rs. 14,756 Additional Charges Processing Charges + FED

YBR 125G

Detail Amount Down Payment (30%) Rs. 145,500 Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Payment Rs. 147,300 Monthly Payment (36 months) Rs. 15,358 Additional Charges Processing Charges + FED

YBR 125G Metallic