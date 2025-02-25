Yamaha Ybr125 3 Year Installment Plans In Pakistan 2025 Update

KARACHI – Bike prices in Pakistan are all-time high, and Yamaha rides spearhead the premium segment as prices start over 4.5lac. As prices continue to move up, buyers are looking for easy installment plans.
YBR125 remains among most stylish and fuel-efficient rides, delivering decent fuel economy. The bike was designed for daily commute, offering smooth ride and modern features like alloy rims and halogen headlamp.
In 70cc dominated bike, Honda bike holds good resale value, making it solid choice for riders who prioritize style and performance. YBR 125 ensures comfort with its ergonomic seating and reliable suspension.
Yamaha YBR 125 Price 2025
|Model
|Price
|Yamaha YBR 125
|Rs. 466,000
|Yamaha YBR 125G MATT
|Rs. 488,000
|Yamaha YBR 125G METALLIC
|Rs. 485,000
YBR 125 Installment Plans 2025
YBR 125
|Detail
|Amount
|Down Payment (30%)
|Rs. 139,800
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront Payment
|Rs. 141,600
|Monthly Payment (36 months)
|Rs. 14,756
|Additional Charges
|Processing Charges + FED
YBR 125G
|Detail
|Amount
|Down Payment (30%)
|Rs. 145,500
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront Payment
|Rs. 147,300
|Monthly Payment (36 months)
|Rs. 15,358
|Additional Charges
|Processing Charges + FED
YBR 125G Metallic
|Detail
|Amount
|Down Payment (30%)
|Rs. 145,500
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront Payment
|Rs. 147,300
|Monthly Payment (36 months)
|Rs. 15,358
|Additional Charges
|Processing Charges + FED
