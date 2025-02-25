Lahore, Punjab weather; more intermittent rains, hailstorms likely

LAHORE – More intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over most parts of Pakistan which will likely persist over the upper parts during the next 02 to 03 days.

Under these weather conditions, more intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Chakwal, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Noorpur Thal and surroundings on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday.

Intermittent rains, gusty winds and snowfall with isolated heavy rainfall are likely in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings. Partly cloudy weather with light rain/ drizzle may occur in other districts of the province.

Heavy rains/snowfalls will likely disrupt traffic by causing road closure/slippery conditions in Murree and Galliyat. Tourists are advised to remain cautious.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 11°C and 13°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and 10°C and 12°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Chakwal 10, Joharabad 08, Attock 07, Sialkot (Airport 06, City 05), Sargodha City 05, Bhakkar 04, Islamabad (Airport 04, City 03, Golra 02, Saidpur 01), Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Hafizabad, Noor Pur Thal, Sheikhupura 04, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 03, Kacheri 02, Shamsabad 01), Gujrat, Murree, Faisalabad 03, Lahore (City 03, Airport 01), Karor (Layyah), Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhelum, Narowal 02, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kot Addu, Mangla, Sahiwal 01

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab where the minimum temperature was recorded at 02°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 93 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 13°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 60 per cent.