‘Armaghan tosses coin to decide fate of Mustafa Amir before brutal murder’; probe reveals

KARACHI – More chilling revelations surface amid an ongoing probe into the murder of Mustafa Amir, as key suspect Armaghan, detailed bizarre and dramatic series of events leading up to the victim’s tragic death.

During the probe, Armaghan confessed to using a coin toss as a method of determining Mustafa’s fate before ending latter’s life.

The investigation revealed that the disturbing sequence started when Armaghan attacked Mustafa with a rod, resulting in a serious injury on his head. When Mustafa attempted to escape, Armaghan stopped him and proposed a high-stakes coin toss. “If it lands on heads, you can go free; if it lands on tails, I will kill you,” he said while rushing.

Upon tossing the coin, it landed on tails, prompting Armaghan to strike Mustafa again. In a startling turn, he then requested another toss, which also resulted in tails, leading to another violent attack. The deadly game did not end there as suspect insisted on third toss, this time at a remote location. He ominously stated that if the coin landed on heads, he would spare Mustafa’s life. However, when the outcome favored his intention, Armaghan set Mustafa on fire, coldly remarking, “Your death is sealed by your own fate.”

This shocking revelations stunned masses and raised questions surrounding mental health in youth related to drug abuse.

Mustafa Aamir Murder Case

In addition to these horrifying details, police have also uncovered possible links to advanced weapons and an online scheme that may be related to terror financing. Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) is pushing for the case to be handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency for further scrutiny of these aspects, underscoring the complexity and potential implications of this tragic incident.

As the investigation unfolds, the intertwining of randomness and violence in Armaghan’s decision-making raises unsettling questions about the nature of accountability and justice in such a senseless act of brutality.