Yamaha Bikes 2025 Prices in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Yamaha bikes like Yamaha YBR continue to hold a considerbale chunk of Pakistan’s two-wheeler market, which is dominated by entry-level bikes of Honda and other brands.

YBR 125 and other models of Yamaha at known for their reliability, performance, and stylish designs. The brand offers wide variety of bikes to cater to different segments, from as its fuel efficiency and stylish design, to bikes like the YBR 125 which is hit among younger riders for its performance and looks.

Other bikes of Yamaha like YBZ are popular among those looking for families. The company’s strong reputation helped it maintain a significant share of the Southeast Asian motorcycle market. As several two-wheeler brands dominate motorcycle market in Pakistan, Yamaha has carved out a niche.

Yamaha YBR 125 New Price in Pakistan

New Price of Yamaha YBR 125 is Rs466,000 in Pakistan in 2025

Yamaha YBR 125G New Price in Pakistan

Price of Yamaha YBR 125G is Rs485,000-in Pakistan in 2025

Yamaha YBR Orange New Price in Pakistan

Price of Yamaha YBR 125G in Orange and Yellow Metallic is Rs488,000 in 2025

Yamaha YB125 DX New Price in Pakistan

Yamaha YB 125 DX is Rs454,000 in Pakistan in 2025

YBR 125 2025 Installments Plans

Yamaha YBR 125 (Red, Gray, Black)

Description Amount Down Payment Rs. 139,800 (30%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 141,600 Monthly Installment Rs. 14,756 (36 Months) Processing Charges + FED Applicable

Yamaha YB 125Z (Red/Black)

Description Amount Down Payment Rs. 127,200 (30%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 129,000 Monthly Installment Rs. 13,426 (36 Months) Processing Charges + FED Applicable

Yamaha YB 125Z DX (Red/Black/Gray)

Description Amount Down Payment Rs. 136,200 (30%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 138,000 Monthly Installment Rs. 14,376 (36 Months) Processing Charges + FED Applicable

NOTE: These Installment Plans are with Meezan Bank, please check prices with other lenders to compare rates