US Woman Onijah Andrew, who came to Karachi to find online love, arrives in New York

NEW YORK – Onijah Andrew Robinson, the US woman who came to Karachi a few months ago to find her online love, reached New York and decided not to come back to Pakistan.

Upon reaching New York, Onijah Andrew Robinson gave an interview to local media, where she talked about her journey from the United States to Pakistan and to Dubai.

Onijah Andrew Robinson clarified the news of her arrest in Dubai, saying that she was not arrested rather she had faced a situation that caused a delay in her return.

The US woman said, “I didn’t go to jail, I was just stuck in Dubai. It was a situation I couldn’t understand at the time,”.

Talking about Pakistan, Onijah Andrew Robinson mentioned that she had been in an online relationship with a Pakistani man. She said, “We met through the internet,”.

When asked if she would return to Pakistan to search for her missing online boyfriend, she ambiguously replied, “We’ll talk about it,”.

Onijah Andrew Robinson further stated that she had no intention of going back and wanted to stay in New York. A video of this new interview with Onijah Andrew Robinson is rapidly going viral on social media.

It may be mentioned here that the 33-year US woman arrived in Karachi on October 11 in search of her love to get marry with him. He was identified as 19-year Old Nadal Memon.

However, Nadal’s family opposed the marriage, and he went missing.

After that, this strange love story of the US woman became a focal point for both social and local media as several videos went viral.