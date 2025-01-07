Actress Aymen Saleem gives birth to first child

KARACHI – Renowned actress and model Aymen Saleem shared a happy news with the fans and followers just one and half month after birth of her first child.

It is a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of her newborn’s feet along with a beautiful message and informed her fans and followers about the birth of her son.

She wrote, “From a party of two to becoming a family of three, the last six weeks with our baby have been nothing short of a miracle,”.

The actress also revealed her son’s name Kayhan Malik.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aymen Saleem (@aymen.saleem)

It may be mentioned here that Aymen Saleem, the daughter of former cricketer Saleem Yousuf, got married to Kamran Malik in December 2023.