Actress Aymen Saleem gives birth to first child

KARACHI – Renowned actress and model Aymen Saleem shared a happy news with the fans and followers just one and half month after birth of her first child.
It is a baby boy.
Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of her newborn’s feet along with a beautiful message and informed her fans and followers about the birth of her son.
She wrote, “From a party of two to becoming a family of three, the last six weeks with our baby have been nothing short of a miracle,”.
The actress also revealed her son’s name Kayhan Malik.
View this post on Instagram
It may be mentioned here that Aymen Saleem, the daughter of former cricketer Saleem Yousuf, got married to Kamran Malik in December 2023.
Aymen Saleem ties the knot with Kamran Malik; See Wedding pictures and videos