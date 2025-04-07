Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL 10

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars unveiled their new kit for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

On Sunday, the team introduced the new jersey in a video released on social media, featuring captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sikandar Raza, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali and other players.

The jersey retains its traditional color theme while different kits have been designed for home and away matches.

On the same day, a special event titled ‘Qalandars Night’ was held at Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore, where the team’s official anthem was also launched alongside the new kit.

The event featured live performances by popular singers, a laser show and a birthday cake-cutting ceremony for Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The opening match of PSL 10 is scheduled to take place on April 11 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.