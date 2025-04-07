Punjab Igp Nominates 37 Officers For Awards At World Police Summit 2025

RAWALPINDI – The 4th edition of the World Police Summit will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 13 to 15, 2025.

The summit will bring together police officers from around the globe who have made a mark through their professional services and performance.

The World Police Summit Awards and Gala Dinner aim to acknowledge and appreciate the tireless efforts, innovative approaches, and unwavering commitment of police forces on a global scale.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, has nominated 37 officers from Punjab Police in 12 different categories to participate in this prestigious international event. The nominations recognize officers who have shown outstanding performance in various sectors.

World Police Summit 2025 in Dubai

Key nominations include:

Innovative Ideas in Security and Law Enforcement:

DIG Ahsan Younas (Punjab Safe Cities Authority) and his team, DPO Mandi Bahauddin Waseem Riaz, ASP Cantt Multan Hilar Khan, Chief Security Officer Vehari Sub-Inspector Ali Tahir.

Excellence in Customer Service:

SSP Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Senior Traffic Warden Habib Ahmed, Traffic Warden Ghulam Ali, Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Expertise in Forensic Science: Sub-Inspector Javed Iqbal (CRO Branch Multan).

Road Safety: Traffic Warden Ali Hassan (City Traffic Police Multan).

Good Samaritans Award: SSP Kamran Aamir, Senior Traffic Warden Muhammad Musa.

Artificial Intelligence Implementation: DPO Kasur Essa Khan, CTO Multan Sardar Mawran Khan, Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Startup Innovation: SDPO Gulgasht Multan Zaheeruddin Babar.

Best Police Application:

SP Mehmood-ul-Hassan (Police Training College Lahore), Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Excellence in criminal investigation:

ASP Anum Sehr, ASP Agha Fasih-ur-Rehman, Inspector Muhammad Akbar.

Impactful services by women officers:

SP Bushra Jameel, ASI Farhat-un-Nisa, Sub-Inspector Amtal Manzoor, Lady Constable Rabia Habib, SP Banish Fatima, Lady Constable Farhana Bibi.

Anti-narcotics performance:

DPO Essa Khan, Sub-Inspector Imran Khan and Additional SP Kainat Azhar.

People’s determination award:

SP Mehmood-ul-Hassan, Constable Naveed Akram, Constable Shahid Manzoor, Ghazi Ahmed Ghaffar and Ghazi Farhad Munir.

All nominated officers have been instructed to apply online for the World Police Summit under their respective categories and inform the Punjab Inspector General’s office accordingly.

The nominations not only recognize the efforts of the individual officers but also serve as a proud honor for the entire Punjab Police as they highlight their role on an international platform.