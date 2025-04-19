AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Will Pakistan face another Earthquake soon? All you need to know about viral forecast

LAHORE – Pakistani social media users were alarmed about an earthquake that would soon hit parts of the country, causing chaos among the residents who already witnessed seismic activity.

Lately, a lesser known centre named Earthquake Quick News & Research Center (EQQN) issued fresh alert predicting potential seismic activity within coming week.

The experts claimed that earthquakes measuring over 5 magnitude can hit several regions, with Pakistan and Afghanistan expected to face the temblor. The earthquake forecasting firm also claimed making on point predictions up to 128 hours in advance.

Saturday earthquake felt in Lahore and Islamabad, following April 12 quake, led to more public interest in early-warning efforts like those by EQQN.

Earthquake Prediction: Myth or Science?

However, seismologists and experts from reputable organizations like US Geological Survey (USGS) remain firm in their stance that earthquakes cannot currently be predicted with scientific precision.

Scientists working in field for decades argue that seismic events are triggered by complex geological processes that cannot be reliably forecasted using current technology. As seismologist understand the mechanics of earthquake, there is currently no validated scientific model capable of forecasting earthquakes with consistent accuracy.

Punjab Fully Alert To Handle Potential Earthquake Aftershocks

Amid rising concern and recent seismic events, many in Pakistan continue to seek reassurance—whether through science or alternative sources—hoping for any advance notice that could help them stay safe.

Earthquake jolts Lahore, Peshawar and parts of Pakistan – April 19

Web Desk (Lahore)

