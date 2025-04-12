AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Punjab on alert to handle potential Earthquake aftershocks

Punjab Fully Alert To Handle Potential Earthquake Aftershocks
ISLAMABAD – Several cities in Punjab and KP witnessed two earthquakes, prompting authorities to be on high alert.

Several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, and Faisalabad, were struck by earthquake tremors on Saturday afternoon, leading local authorities to place emergency response teams on high alert.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab officials assured that all relevant emergency staff have been placed on high alert. Relevant departments are closely monitoring the situation to manage any aftershocks, it said.

Pakistan Earthquake Today

PDMA also urged masses to remain cautious and advised them to report any damage or emergencies through the PDMA helpline at 1129.

Earlier today, two strong earthquakes jolted parts of region, first seismic activity was recorded at 4.3 on the Richter scale, struck at 11:54 am near the Pak-Afghan-Tajikistan border, with tremors felt mainly in Swat and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The second, quake of 5.5 magnitude jolted Islamabad, and nearby regions.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, and residents have been urged to stay alert as the risk of aftershocks remains.

Earthquake hits Islamabad, parts of Pakistan

Web Desk (Lahore)

