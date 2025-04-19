AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Earthquake jolts Lahore, Peshawar and parts of Pakistan – April 19

Punjab Fully Alert To Handle Potential Earthquake Aftershocks
LAHORE –  A strong earthquake jolted Lahore, Peshawar and other parts of Pakistan on Saturday, April 19, days after it experienced a 5.5 magnitude quake.

Tremors were felt in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Nowshehra, Malakand, Lower Dir, Bajaur where people ran out of their houses and other buildings out of fear.

So far, no damages have been reported after the earthquake.

Earthquake in Pakistan Today

Reports said the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded as 5.9 and it took place 61km South of Eshkashem Afghanistan at 06:47 UTC. The depth was 89km.

It jolted the parts of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and others.

On April 12, two strong earthquakes jolted parts of region, first seismic activity was recorded at 4.3 on the Richter scale, struck at 11:54 am near the Pak-Afghan-Tajikistan border, with tremors felt mainly in Swat and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The second, quake of 5.5 magnitude jolted Islamabad, and nearby regions.

More to follow…

Our Correspondent

Recomended

