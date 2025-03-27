AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Nathia Gali, Buner, Swabi, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Swat, Chitral, Shangla, Malakan and other areas.

The National Seismic Centre said the earthquake took place in the depth of 198 kilometers with its epicenter in Hindukash region, Afghanistan.

People came out of their houses and offices out of fear after the earthquake while no damages have been reported so far.

More to follow

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

BISP 8171 registration update from government [March 2025]

  • Pakistan

Imran Khan moves IHC for early hearing of his appeal against sentence in £190 million case

  • Pakistan

As many as 500 personnel will be recruited in Pakistan Railways’ police

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal to PKR rate drops today – 27 March 2025

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer