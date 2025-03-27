Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD – A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Nathia Gali, Buner, Swabi, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Swat, Chitral, Shangla, Malakan and other areas.

The National Seismic Centre said the earthquake took place in the depth of 198 kilometers with its epicenter in Hindukash region, Afghanistan.

People came out of their houses and offices out of fear after the earthquake while no damages have been reported so far.

More to follow…