Religious Affairs Minister Kesoo Mal Kohistani’s convoy attacked in Thatta (VIDEO)

Religious Affairs Minister Kesoo Mal Kohistanis Convoy Attacked In Thatta Sindh
KARACHI – Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kohistani was attacked by group of unidentified individuals in Thatta during his appearance at local event.

The armed members thrashed minister’s cars with canes and chairs, damaging minister’s vehicle, though he escaped unharmed. Reports in local media said the assault occurred in Thatta and sparked serious concerns over safety of government representatives traveling in interior Sindh.

Though no injuries were reported, the assault has ignited political reactions and widespread condemnation.

Kohistani denounced the act and stressed need for resolving national disputes, particularly the ongoing canal water issues—through institutional dialogue rather than street agitation.

He said water-related problems cannot be solved through public rallies. Parliament is the only legitimate forum to find lasting solutions. He further went on to allege that Dr. Alvi is part of group that has previously attempted to destabilize the country, citing events such as the May 9, 2023 riots and sit-ins at national institutions.

Kohistani further said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is being unfairly targeted under the guise of water grievances, suggesting an organized effort to weaken the party’s standing in Sindh.

He concluded by calling for unity and reaffirming his support for coalition partners, including the PML-N. “We stand united for Pakistan’s stability and will not allow divisive elements to derail our national progress,” Kohistani said.

Sindh’s water rights: A matter of national unity

Web Desk (Lahore)

