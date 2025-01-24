Wedding Pictures of Inzamam ul Haq’s son Ibtesam go viral; See photoshoot

KARACHI – Congratulations are in order for Ibtesam ul Haq, son of Pakistani cricket great, who tied the knot with Iqra in an intimate ceremony.

The wedding ceremony of Inzamam ul Haq’s ceremony saw family member and close friends. He tied the knot in modest Nikah ceremony. The couple dressed up to the nine in elegant white outfits.

Inzamam, accompanied by his daughter and son-in-law, also posed for pictures to mak the big day of his son. Pictures from event are now doing rounds online, showcasing simplicity and warmth of family gathering.

The wedding marks an important moment for the Haq family, with well-wishers sending their congratulations to the newlyweds.