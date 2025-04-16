SC rejects plea seeking written order to allow meeting with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking a written order to allow a meeting between the lawyer and PTI founder Imran Khan.

A SC three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeal related to the physical remand of the PTI founder in the May 9 cases.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s counsel Salman Safdar and Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi stated that the polygraphic and voice matching tests of the PTI founder were still pending.

“The physical remand is required only for these two tests but the PTI founder has not cooperated,” he said.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar responded, saying, “My client is facing more than 300 cases. In order to obtain instructions from him, I request the Supreme Court to issue special directions. If the court allows, I will be able to meet him,”.

At this point, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi remarked, “You may go ahead and meet him whenever you need to; we will not issue any written order. You can meet him without a court order — the meeting will happen,”.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until April 23.