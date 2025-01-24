Kips College, Dar-e-Arqam among 98 buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 98 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in different parts of Lahore on Friday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 27 buildings in Allama Iqbal Town, 16 in Garden Town, 30 in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Shadman and Canal Bank Road’s surroundings, and 25 on Raiwind Road for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Kips College, Dar-e-Arqam School, Iqra College, Lady Bird School, Yousaf School System, Ibex Call Centre, private hospital, food outlets, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in Punjab capital.