Punjab CM Maryam launches first-ever environment squad

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday launched the province’s first and unique Environment Protection Squad, marking a major step toward environmental sustainability.

The CM attended the first passing-out parade of the Environment Protection Force and also inaugurated several eco-initiatives, including the Environmental Approval Management System and the Emission Testing System for vehicles. She personally affixed the first ETS (Emission Testing System) sticker on a vehicle after its inspection.

In a ceremonial gesture, Maryam Nawaz hoisted the flag of the Environment Protection Authority. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb briefed on the force’s initiatives and explained the working of the EMS system.

Maryam Aurangzeb stated that the E-bike Squad of the Environment Protection Force will operate as an eco-friendly unit. The Green Squad will lead anti-plastic campaigns and work on dust and dengue control in urban areas.

She further explained the various specialized squads including Blue Squad to focus on safeguarding water reservoirs, Black Squad to monitor vehicle fuel emissions and tackle toxic smoke and Red Squad would operate in industrial zones and hospitals to control hazardous waste.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also announced the provision of 25 hybrid vehicles and 200 electric bikes equipped with modern facilities for the force — a significant move toward eco-friendly governance.

In order to strengthen environmental surveillance, the force would be equipped with 360-degree camera-fitted vehicles and 11 thermal drones capable of night vision, enabling round-the-clock monitoring.

Additionally, Mobile Air Quality Monitoring Stations would be deployed to assess air quality in various regions.

In her address, CM Maryam said that this force will prove to be a milestone in combating environmental threats and is a practical manifestation of the government’s commitment to a clean, green, and safe Punjab.

She further introduced that Hawk Eye Squad would work with live 360-degree camera vehicles and thermal drones for environmental surveillance.

She said that Urban Patrolling and Vigilance Squad would work for preventive environmental measures. The CM said that Brick Kiln Squad was equipped with eight special double-cabin vehicles to monitor brick kilns. She also said that Anti-Plastic and Fugitive Dust Squad to combat plastic and dust pollution.

Point Source Pollution Monitoring Squad, she said, was for identifying and monitoring sources of environmental pollution.

The air quality in various localities would be regularly monitored through mobile air quality monitoring stations.