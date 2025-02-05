Pak President Zardari, Xi Jinping vow deeper cooperation in high-level talks in Beijing

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in the Chinese capital Beijing on Wednesday, reaffirming the enduring and strategic partnership between the two nations.

Xi Jinping highlighted “ironclad friendship” between Islamabad and Beijing, calling the two sides weather strategic cooperative partners. During the talks, Xi emphasized the growing political support both countries have offered each other in recent years, alongside the strengthening of high-level exchanges.

Chinese President noted the successful development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has played a significant role in fostering closer bilateral ties and cooperation across various sectors.

He further expressed Beijing commitment to working alongside Islamabad in advancing modernization efforts and building an even stronger, shared future for both nations. He reiterated that the continued collaboration would bring greater benefits to the people of China and Pakistan while contributing to regional peace, stability, and prosperity.