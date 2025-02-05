Naqvi, Qi Yanjun focus on strengthening Pak-China security ties, intelligence networks

BEIJING – Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun led dialogue on Sino-Pak Intelligence and Border Security Enhancement in key meeting.

Naqvi, who accompanied President Asif Zardari, agreed to improve Pakistan-China intelligence-sharing framework in a meeting. Two sides focused on strengthening security measures, particularly in light of recent attacks on Chinese nationals in Karachi and Balochistan.

The surge in these incidents, including deadly 2021 attack near Dasu killing Chinese engineers, prompted Beijing to push for a formal security management system between the two nations. Besides intelligence sharing, Naqvi and Yanjun discussed improving border security, incorporating modern technology for law enforcement, and procuring advanced equipment for Pakistan’s police and paramilitary forces.

Under the latest understanding, National Police Academy and law enforcement agencies of both nations will collaborate for boosting ties.

The ministers also expressed satisfaction over recent Joint Working Group meeting, which reaffirmed their shared commitment to the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Both sides will advance industrial development, special economic zones, clean energy projects, and initiatives in agriculture and livelihoods.

This strengthened partnership highlights the ongoing efforts to bolster security and cooperation between Pakistan and China, as both nations work towards improving stability and fostering long-term economic growth.