Challengers, Invincibles secure wins in Women’s U19 T20 Tournament

LAHORE – Challengers and Invincibles secured wins against Stars and Strikers in the eighth round of the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament at the LCCA Ground on Monday.

In the first match of the day, Aqsa Bibi’s all-round performance helped Challengers beat Stars by 45 runs.

After Stars opted to field, Challengers scored 113-4 in 20 overs after opening batters, Esha Tir Razia (22, 35b, 1×4) and Sabiha Noor (13, 27b) put on 49 runs.

Malaika Suhani chipped in with a 37-ball 22 off two fours while player of the match Aqsa remained unbeaten for 22 off 17 balls hitting three fours. In turn, Stars were restricted t0 68 all out in 19 overs with only Ayesha Khalid (11, 15b, 2x4s) reaching double figures.

Aleesa Mukhtiar, Aqsa, Sana Talib and Hadia Mina picked up two wickets each while Shehr Bano dismissed one batter.

In the second match, Invincibles romped to a five-wicket win over Strikers as they chased the 91-run target with five wickets in bag and 18 balls to spare.

After Strikers chose to bat, opening batter Meerab Sheikh top scored with 30 off 42 balls with the help of three fours while contributions from Eman Naseer (17, 25b) and Sania Rasheed (15, 27b, 2x4s) helped their team reach 90-8.

Invincibles’ skipper Haniah Ahmer led the way with figures of 3-6 in her four overs while Ramsha Shakib picked up two wickets.

In reply, Wasifa Hussain (26, 43b, 2x4s) and Manahil Rafiq (16, 25b, 2x4s) stitched a 37-run third-wicket partnership to keep their team in the chase while Zaina Javed finished the game with unbeaten 14 off 11 balls hitting two boundaries.

The ninth round of the tournament will be played on Wednesday, 30 October.