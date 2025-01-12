Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space.

Access to healthcare

Pakistan has failed by a long shot to attain the standards required for universal healthcare (UHC). According to a monitoring report for 2024, jointly prepared by the Ministry of National Health Services and the World Health Organisation, the country lagged far behind in achieving the global target of 80 percent.

Healthcare is increasingly recognized as a basic human right, it is also intimately connected to the process of socio-economic development. Yet it remains a low priority for our policymakers.

Even when resource constraints hamper progress, there are ways to channelize efforts and funds into health systems. Much of the SDGs can be achieved if the available resources are used in a productive, socially responsible manner. Hope is not lost, however. Many private citizens have come forward to work for the welfare of others.

In Punjab, for instance, some wealthy entrepreneurs have funded construction of additional wings to government hospitals and also provide free of cost medicines and food to less fortunate people. A more effective and organised approach is a public-private partnership in the healthcare system.

The philanthropists are making generous monetary donations, matched by the government, and also oversee management of public sector hospitals, where people have access to free of cost quality health services.

It is about time all concerned realise that investments in universal healthcare not only benefit people on individual level but also contribute to national endeavour towards progress and prosperity.

QAZI JAMSHED SIDDIQUI

Lahore

Homeless struggles

Every night, as the city sleeps, countless individuals remain without a bed to rest on. Over 20 million people in Pakistan are homeless, according to reports. Their struggles are especially harsh during the cold weather. Many are children and young individuals who spend their days begging on roads, knocking on car windows for a few coins, only to be pushed away or scolded.

As responsible citizens, we must extend support to footpath sleepers by donating food, clothes and blankets, particularly during extreme weather. Supporting free education for homeless children, volunteering with organizations or offering small jobs can significantly improve their lives. The government must also take action by constructing affordable shelters and providing free healthcare, food and vocational training to help them earn a living.

BARIRA QADEER

Turbat

Fire in Los Angeles

Never did we imagine witnessing such an event in America—a country known for its technological advancements and global influence. America, often seen as a symbol of power, is home to cutting-edge technology that is shared with other nations. However, amidst the devastating fire in Los Angeles, it has become evident that no power is greater than Allah’s power. There are rumors that Los Angeles was a hub for manufacturing and supplying war equipment to Israel, contributing to America’s role in conflicts. Yet, all of that is now lost in the fire. Despite its technological and economic might, America failed to extinguish the widespread flames. The fire began as a wildfire and strong winds carried it into the city, resembling the saying “spread like wildfire.” The news of this disaster quickly circulated, but no one could intervene to stop the destruction. Those who dare to harm others should fear Allah, for His justice is inevitable.

For those who sympathize with the oppressed, this news may bring a sense of divine justice, especially considering America’s role in the plight of Palestinians. This fire serves as a reminder that no power is higher than Allah’s power. Let this tragedy be a lesson for nations worldwide to reflect on their actions and adhere to the principles of humanity and justice.

SADAM HUSSAIN

Ghotki

Education crisis

The education sector in Pakistan, particularly in rural areas, is in a critical state. Although government-allocated funds have been invested, millions of children are still out of school, and those in school often receive substandard education.

Our nation’s future is concerning, as recent statistics show that approximately 22.8 million children aged 5 to 16 years are out of school. The lack of trained teachers and essential facilities, including infrastructure and educational resources (such as books and stationery), are significant barriers to improving the education sector.

It is vital to prioritize education within the government’s allocated budget and implement policies that ensure every child has equal access to quality education. Furthermore, community engagement and support from NGOs will play a crucial role in bridging this gap. The prosperity of Pakistan relies on an educated youth. Now is the time to ensure a brighter future for our children.

ZARAK KHAN

Via email