Experiencing winds, rain and rainbows — Xi

IN his 2025 New Year message, President Xi Jinping used the phrase “Together, we have experienced winds and rains and seen rainbows” to symbolize the collective journey of overcoming challenges and celebrating achievements. The “winds and rains” represent the difficulties and obstacles faced throughout the year, while the “rainbows” symbolize the moments of success, progress and hope that followed those challenges.

Welcoming the New Year with an upbeat speech to the nation, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s claims of economic recovery and concern for the struggles of ordinary people were welcomed by the Chinese but some commentators opined that the speech belied dissatisfaction over his handling of the economy. Xi stated that “China’s economy has rebounded and is on an upward trajectory … Splendour adorns our motherland and starlight graces every home.” To emphasize China’s achievements, Xi named the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Africa Summit, as well as the country’s bid to produce cutting-edge technology in the face of US exports bans. He also enumerated milestones like China’s huge haul of gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics and the 25th anniversary of the handover of Macau. He reminded that China’s GDP for the year is expected to pass the 130 trillion-Yuan mark. Grain output has surpassed 700 million tons and China’s bowls are now filled with more Chinese grain. Coordinated development across regions has gained stronger momentum and mutually reinforcing advances have been made in both new urbanization and rural revitalization. Green and low-carbon development has been further enhanced.

Xi maintained that his government has fostered new quality productive forces in the light of actual conditions. New business sectors, forms and models have kept emerging. For the first time, China has produced more than 10 million new energy vehicles in a year. Breakthroughs have been made in integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, quantum communications and many other fields. Also, for the first time, the Chang’e-6 lunar probe collected samples from the far side of the moon. The Mengxiang drilling vessel explored the mystery of the deep ocean. The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link now connects the two cities across the sea. The Antarctic Qinling Station is now in operation on the frozen continent.

Xi’s speech, while making its now obligatory pledge to ‘unify’ with democratic Taiwan, was more focused on domestic challenges, some analysts alluded to “uncertainties in the external environment and pressure of transformation from old growth drivers into new ones.” Xi’s encouraging words to stem the tide were: “We grow in the wind and rain and we get stronger through hard times. We must be confident.” While the Chinese President maintained Beijing’s rightful claim on Taiwan, his remarks focused on China’s achievements, the rejection of Western-style democracy, Chinese Communist Party rule and China’s “right to development.” Experts discoursed that Xi will be looking to uphold those key interests throughout the transition to the Trump administration. As Trump prepares to take office, China’s approach is to uphold its red lines and define its boundaries while not ruling out the possibility of dialogue.” It is noteworthy that Xi has said he’s ready to work with the Trump administration, but in light of Trump’s announcement of plans to impose tariffs of at least 60% on Chinese imports, the Chinese President warned that both countries stand to “lose from confrontation.” Cognizance must be given to the launch of China’s 6th generation jet, the Chengdu J-36, which is likely to have significant implications for the regional balance of power. This advanced aircraft features cutting-edge stealth technology, enhanced speed and greater weapon load capabilities, which could potentially shift the dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region.

Also worth mentioning is China’s commissioning of new battleships, such as the Type 076 amphibious assault ship, which is likely to have several significant impacts. These new battleships are equipped with advanced military technology, which enhances China’s naval capabilities. This includes improved stealth features, greater speed and the ability to launch ranged strikes simultaneously. The commissioning of these battleships will likely shift the regional balance of power. Neighbouring countries, including India and the United States, may respond by accelerating their own military modernization efforts, potentially leading to an arms race in the region. The new battleships highlight China’s ambition to expand its sea power and influence in the Indian and Pacific oceans, as well as the East China and South China seas. This aligns with China’s “two oceans, three seas” strategy, which aims to strengthen its presence and capability in these areas.

In his New Year address, Xi highlighted significant accomplishments in various sectors, such as economic growth, technological advancements and environmental sustainability. Xi acknowledged the difficulties faced in 2024, including economic headwinds and external uncertainties. He emphasized the importance of resilience and hard work in overcoming these challenges, urging confidence in China’s ability to navigate through tough times. Xi’s message also focused on the well-being of the Chinese people. He addressed concerns about jobs, incomes, healthcare and education, highlighting measures taken to improve living standards. This people-centric approach aims to foster social stability and harmony.

The address underscored China’s ambition to play a more prominent role on the global stage. Xi emphasized China’s contributions to global governance and its commitment to peaceful development. This aligns with China’s broader strategy to enhance its international influence and leadership. Overall, Xi Jinping’s 2025 New Year address is a blend of optimism, determination and strategic vision. It reflects China’s achievements, acknowledges its challenges and outlines a path forward for continued progress and national rejuvenation. Sanguine thoughts by Xi concluded: “Dreams and wishes may be far, but they can be fulfilled with dedicated pursuit. On the new journey of Chinese modernization, everyone is a key actor, every effort counts and every ray of light shines. Splendour adorns our motherland and starlight graces every home. Let us greet the New Year with hope. May our great country enjoy harmony and prosperity! May all your dreams come true! May you all have a New Year.” Thus, a future full of challenges and tests lies in wait for China.

—The writer, Retired Group Captain of PAF, is author of several books on China.

([email protected])