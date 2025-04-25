Colin Munro, Mohammad Rizwan fined for PSL code of conduct breach

LAHORE – Islamabad United opener Colin Munro and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan have been fined 30% of their match fees for committing a Level 2 breach of the PSL Code of Conduct.

During the second innings of the match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United on Wednesday, Munro signaled that Multan’s Iftikhar Ahmed was bowling with an illegal action (chucking).

Munro’s gesture angered Iftikhar, who then walked over to square-leg umpire Chris Brown to lodge a complaint.

Meanwhile, a heated exchange also took place between Rizwan and Munro.

The PCB believed that Munro’s violation did not include any formal accusation against Iftikhar Ahmed, and none of the umpires reported Iftikhar’s bowling action.

This is not the first time a Pakistani bowler has been directly accused of illegal bowling action by an opposing batter.

