Punjab Pser Survey Ramzan Package 2025 Registration Update

LAHORE – The Punjab government has launched the Provincial Socio-Economic Registry (PSER) program to register people for the Ramzan package 2025 as the holy month of fasting is set to begin in late February.

The government has announced that eligibility for the Ramzan package will be determined on the basis of the PSER survey and urged people to register for it in order to get facility.

PSER is a remarkable initiative to empower the underprivileged people of Punjab. Under this program, a prosperity survey has been launched across the province.

PSER Survey 2025 Registration

To benefit from Ramzan Package, the applicants can visit the over 4,000 registration centers established throughout the province at union councils or register online at www.pser.punjab.gov.pk.

How to Register Online on PSER Portal

Go to https://pser.punjab.gov.pk

Enter your full name, CNIC, mobile network, mobile number, and email address.

Next, create a password to log in in the future for application submission.

Now again enter the same password to avoid mistakes in the password.

Lastly, click on the Register button.

How to Apply For PSER Program?

Once you register yourself, now you can apply for the PSER program. For this, you need to provide the following information:

For application, click on new application.

Here, you will get a declaration notification asking you to provide everything truthfully.

In the first place, provide the name of the head of the family and the CNIC number.

Now, the application provides basic information, i.e., gender and date of birth.

You will also require details about health status, assets, contact number, employment status, education status and others.