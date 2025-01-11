USC achieves ISO 27001: 2022 certification for its ISMS

USC proudly announces its achievement of ISO 27001:2022 certification, marking a groundbreaking milestone as the first and only state-owned enterprise in Pakistan to attain this internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).

This prestigious certification demonstrates USC’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest levels of information security, protecting critical data assets, and ensuring the trust of its stakeholders, including customers, partners, and employees.ISO 27001:2022 is the latest version of the globally acknowledged standard for ISMS, emphasizing a risk-based approach to information security, continuous improvement, and the mitigation of emerging cyber threats. Achieving this certification required USC to undergo rigorous audits conducted by an independent, accredited certification body.

Key Benefits of the Certification: Enhanced Information Security: Reinforces robust systems to safeguard sensitive information against cyber threats, Stakeholder Confidence: Builds trust with customers and partners by adhering to globally recognized best practices, Operational Excellence: Strengthens internal processes, ensuring data integrity, confidentiality, and availability. Mr. Shakeel Ahmed, General Manager – IT remarked: “This achievement underscores our dedication to excellence and innovation in managing information security. In an era where data breaches and cyber threats are prevalent, we recognize the critical importance of safeguarding information assets. Becoming the first state-owned enterprise in Pakistan to achieve ISO 27001:2022 certification reflects our leadership in setting benchmarks for secure and sustainable operations.”

The certification aligns with USC’s vision to lead by example, contributing to a culture of information security awareness and compliance within Pakistan’s organisations.As a pioneer in achieving this milestone, USC sets a precedent for other State Owned Enterprises in Pakistan, demonstrating the significance of investing in information security to foster business resilience, compliance, and global competitiveness.