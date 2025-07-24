US Olympic Committee bans transgender athletes from women’s sports

WASHINGTON – United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced a new policy barring transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports, following an executive order issued by former President Donald Trump.

The decision stems from Executive Order 14201, signed by Trump in February, which mandates that biological males be prohibited from participating in female sports competitions, effectively excluding transgender women from women’s categories in both school-level and elite-level sports.

In a statement released by the USOPC, the committee confirmed it would continue working with various stakeholders to ensure a safe and fair competitive environment for female athletes, in accordance with Executive Order 14201 and the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act.

The new policy also applies to the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, where transgender athletes will not be permitted to compete in women’s events under this directive.

The Trump administration has directed all the relevant federal agencies including the Department of Justice to ensure strict enforcement of the policy, particularly at the school level, to prevent transgender girls and women from participating in female sports divisions.

The move comes amid ongoing national debate in the United States over the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports. The supporters of the policy argue it is necessary to preserve fairness and equal competition for biological female athletes, while critics see it as discriminatory and exclusionary.

The announcement is likely to spark further legal and political challenges as the country navigates the intersection of gender identity, sports policy, and civil rights.