PHC imposes heavy penalties on hospitals, guilty medics

LAHORE – The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has referred cases involving 10 doctors in medical negligence to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and the provincial health department for further action.

These referrals were made after final decisions on complaints regarding medical negligence by the Board of Commissioners of the PHC. In the same vein, the Board has also imposed fines of Rs 9.85 million on healthcare establishments for administrative lapses and Rs 5.8 million on doctors who were found to be neglectful.

Furthermore, a case of one nurse has also been forwarded to the Pakistan Nursing Council for disciplinary proceedings. Overall, a fine of Rs 0.3mn has been imposed on nurses for dereliction of duty.

Since becoming fully operational, the BoC has conducted eight sessions, disposing of 66 cases after providing all parties with a fair hearing. Additionally, two meetings of the Board of Commissioners have been held, during which 48 cases were reviewed and finalised.

Moreover, the Board has instructed the Complaints Directorate to prioritise the prompt resolution of complaints and to expedite all pending cases to ensure timely justice for those affected.