Lahore, Punjab weather: Wet spell to continue till Friday

LAHORE – More monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Thursday evening/night and Friday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, more monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Chakwal, Attock, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Shakargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kot Addo, Kasur, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Bhakkar and Sahiwal on Thursday evening/night and Friday with occasional gaps.

Heavy rains may generate flash floods in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and urban flooding in northeast and southern Punjab during the period.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C on Friday and between 32°C and 34°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, rains with isolated heavy falls occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Sargodha (City 69, PAF Base 41), Noorpur Thal 59, Mandi Bahauddin 50, Hafizabad 44, Sheikhupura 32, Narowal 31, Sialkot City, Joharabad 20, Jhelum 19, Chakwal 17, Attock, Murree 08, Gujranwala 06, Shorkot 05, Mangla, Toba Tek Singh, Gujrat 04, Lahore (Airport 03, City 01), Kot Addu 03, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 02), Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kamra 02, Islamabad Airport 01, Layyah 01

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, with a maximum temperature of 40°C recorded. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 70 per cent.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 85 per cent.