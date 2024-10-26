AGL37.83▼ -1.16 (-0.03%)AIRLINK134.02▼ -2.84 (-0.02%)BOP5.53▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.83▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)DCL7.82▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DFML44.01▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)DGKC87.03▲ 1.59 (0.02%)FCCL33.99▲ 2.53 (0.08%)FFBL64.15▲ 2.55 (0.04%)FFL10.01▲ 0.78 (0.08%)HUBC104.61▼ -4.25 (-0.04%)HUMNL14.03▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.58▼ -0.24 (-0.05%)KOSM7.69▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)NBP67.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)OGDC175.6▲ 0.28 (0.00%)PAEL24.97▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.91▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL136.17▲ 2.8 (0.02%)PRL23.74▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PTC16.26▼ -0.5 (-0.03%)SEARL65.72▼ -1.7 (-0.03%)TELE7.1▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TOMCL35.35▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)TPLP7.52▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET14.37▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TRG48.11▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)UNITY25.31▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)

MDCAT 2024 to be re-conducted in four weeks amid controversies, court orders

Mdcat 2024 To Be Re Conducted In Four Weeks Amid Controversies Court Orders
Sindh High Court ordered to reconduct Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) within four weeks amid controversies surrounding the recent examination for admission in MBBS and BDS.

MDCAT for the 2024-25 academic year, organized by Dow University of Health Sciences, faced widespread criticism from parents, who accused the varsity administration of unprofessional conduct in managing the event.

MDCAT 2024 Update

Students and parents called on the Sindh government to take immediate action against the university due to ongoing allegations of malpractice and mismanagement, marking the third consecutive year that Dow University has overseen the MDCAT.

With the upcoming re-test, medical aspirants hope for a more organized and fair examination process.

SZAMBU MDCAT Results 2024

Web Desk (Lahore)

