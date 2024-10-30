Hazim Bangwar removed as Nazimabad assistant commissioner in Karachi

KARACHI – Hazim Bangwar, who has been made headlines for his distinctive persona and style, has been removed as an assistant commissioner Nazimabad in Karachi.

A notification for his removal has been issued, directing the officer to report to the Services and General Administration.

Hazim Bangwar holds a bachelor’s degree in fashion designing and has previously engaged in modeling, poetry, and fiction writing.

The outgoing Nazimabad AC’s mother is of Iraqi descent, and his father, Akbar Ali Bangwar, is a former police officer who held the position of DIG.