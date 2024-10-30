AGL37.1▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)AIRLINK125.3▼ -0.12 (0.00%)BOP5.55▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY3.73▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.11▲ 0.18 (0.02%)DFML41.9▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)DGKC86.85▼ -0.96 (-0.01%)FCCL32.91▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)FFBL66.99▲ 0.13 (0.00%)FFL10.22▼ -0.37 (-0.03%)HUBC104.25▼ -0.86 (-0.01%)HUMNL13▲ 0.21 (0.02%)KEL4.29▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM7.48▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)MLCF38.62▼ -0.17 (0.00%)NBP67.6▼ -1.72 (-0.02%)OGDC178.3▲ 3.02 (0.02%)PAEL25.2▲ 0.31 (0.01%)PIBTL5.7▲ 0.03 (0.01%)PPL144▲ 4.73 (0.03%)PRL23.15▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PTC15.2▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL68.92▼ -0.34 (0.00%)TELE6.92▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL37.74▲ 0.96 (0.03%)TPLP7.2▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TREET14.38▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TRG48.88▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)UNITY27.75▲ 0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.26▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Hazim Bangwar removed as Nazimabad assistant commissioner in Karachi

Hazim Bangwar Removed As Karachi Assistant Commissioner
KARACHI – Hazim Bangwar, who has been made headlines for his distinctive persona and style, has been removed as an assistant commissioner Nazimabad in Karachi.

A notification for his removal has been issued, directing the officer to report to the Services and General Administration.

Hazim Bangwar holds a bachelor’s degree in fashion designing and has previously engaged in modeling, poetry, and fiction writing.

The outgoing Nazimabad AC’s mother is of Iraqi descent, and his father, Akbar Ali Bangwar, is a former police officer who held the position of DIG.

Hazim Bangwar: Social media users go gaga over new cool Assistant Commissioner of Karachi

Our Correspondent

