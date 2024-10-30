Rental ceiling: Good news in the offing for govt employees

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Housing and Works has prepared a plan to increase the monthly rental ceiling for government employees in a major relief amid increase in house rents in the federal capital and other cities.

Reports said the ministry has sent a formula for the increase in the monthly rental for federal employees to the Finance Division for approval. After receiving feedback from the Finance Division, it will send a summary to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final nod.

The plan proposes a 100% increase in the rental ceiling for employees in grades1 to 10, a 75% increase for grades 11 to 16, and a 50% increase for officers in grades 17 to 22.

The ministry has proposed fixed Rs14,058 house rent allowed for grade 1 to 2 employees in Islamabad and Rs13,182 for other cities.

For employees in grades 3to 6, the rental ceiling in Islamabad has been planned to fix at Rs21,960 and Rs19,308 for other cities.

For grades 7 to 10, the rental ceiling is proposed to be Rs28,705 in Islamabad and Rs25,693 in other cities. For grades 11 to 13, the ceiling is planned to be set at Rs43,302 in Islamabad and Rs37,558 for other cities.

For grades 14 to 16, the proposed ceiling is Rs54,399 in Islamabad and Rs47,884 for other cities. Furthermore, for grades 17 and 18, the rental ceiling is planned to be fixed at Rs61,720 in Islamabad and Rs53,847 in other cities.