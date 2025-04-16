China welcomes Pakistani Trainees under landmark Agricultural Training Initiative

BEIJING –First batch of 300 young agricultural professionals from Pakistan arrived in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province today under Prime Minister of Pakistan’s flagship initiative aimed at training 1,000 emerging professionals in modern agricultural practices.

The trainees will participate in an intensive three-month training program at the prestigious Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University (NWAFU) and Yangling Vocational and Technical College. The curriculum is designed to equip participants with hands-on experience in advanced agro-technologies, climate-resilient farming, and modern agricultural innovations.

Upon arrival at Xi’an International Airport, the participants received a warm welcome from Mr. Bilal Mahmood Chaudhary, Deputy Head of Mission at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, and senior Chinese government officials. A detailed orientation followed, during which the trainees were briefed on the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the growing agricultural cooperation between the two nations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chaudhary emphasized the importance of youth empowerment through knowledge exchange and praised China’s support in helping Pakistan modernize its agricultural sector.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to preparing the next generation of professionals who will play a critical role in transforming Pakistan’s agriculture sector in the years to come,” he said.

The capacity-building program is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s broader vision to enhance food security, promote sustainable agriculture, and drive rural development through innovation and international collaboration.

With the launch of this first phase, both nations are looking forward to deepening ties and fostering long-term agricultural development through education, research, and skill enhancement