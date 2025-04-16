Lahore, Punjab weather update; rains, hailstorms likely

LAHORE – Rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Wednesday night.

Heatwave conditions will likely persist in South Punjab during the current week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over the upper parts of Pakistan which will likely persist till April 20.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls/hailstorms are likely in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Talagang, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and surroundings on Wednesday night.

Gusty winds are likely in central/southern districts. Heatwave conditions will persist in southern districts.

On Thursday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. Rains and gusty winds are expected in Murree and Galiyat.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 39°C and 41°C on Thursday and 40°C and 42°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in the Potohar region.

Rainfall (mm): Islamabad (Bokra 12, Airport 11, Golra 10, Saidpur 08, Zero Point 04), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 08, Chaklala 04)

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 46°C. The maximum temperature in Dera Ghazi Khan was recorded at 44°C, and in Sahiwal and Multan at 43°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 24 per cent.