UHS unveils plan to improve teaching, research in Punjab’s medical institutions

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has set up Discipline-Specific Faculty Councils (DSFCs) for its own and affiliated medical, dental, nursing, and allied health colleges to enhance the quality of teaching, research, and examination systems.

According to the university, more than 5,000 teachers from over 100 institutions will be part of these councils.

Each council will be headed by a senior professor of the respective discipline and will meet monthly to review curriculum, conduct clinical case discussions, address patient safety issues, and arrange faculty training sessions.

As part of the initiative, regular training and continuing professional development (CPD) activities will be held for teachers in each discipline.

The first seminar under this programme was organized on Tuesday by the Department of Physiology, attended by over 50 faculty members.

The seminar focused on “New Advances in Physiology Research.”

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore inaugurated the seminar, while Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Nadia Naseem and Head of Physiology Prof. Uzma Zargham were also present.

Lectures were delivered by Dr. Sundas Tariq from Türkiye and Prof. Mohsin Ali Cheema of Narowal Medical College.

Prof. Rathore said the councils would strengthen coordination between the university and affiliated colleges, enhance faculty capacity, provide students with a quality curriculum and transparent examinations, and ultimately improve patient care.

UHS further announced that in the first phase, 19 seminars will be conducted across various disciplines by mid-September, and the series will continue throughout the academic year.