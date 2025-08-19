CM Punjab Green Tractor Scheme Phase 2 begins: Subsidy, application deadline

LAHORE – The Punjab government has launched the second phase of the Green Tractor Scheme as it has started accepted online applications.

The second phase was launched on August 14, an official said, adding that a subsidy of Rs1 million will be provided per tractor of 75 horsepower or above for farmers owning seven acres or more

Under the “Kisan Khushal, Punjab Khushal” programme, the government aims at distributing 20,000 tractors with billions of rupees in subsidies in 2025.

Where to Apply?

Farmers can apply for the Green Tractor Scheme through the official portal by clicking here (https://gts.punjab.gov.pk/).

In the first phase, a subsidy of 9,500 tractors (75–125 horsepower) will be given.

Applications will be accepted the Bank of Punjab branch network.

Farmers will be selected transparently through a computerized balloting system.

Application Deadline

Farmers can applying for the scheme till September 1, 2025.

Update on Application for 50 to 65 Horspower Tractors

Farmers who want to get small tractors with 50 to 65 Horspower capacity will be able to apply in the second stage of the phase 2.