Sanam Marvi, Arts Council president settle dispute after mediation  

KARACHI – Renowned folk singer Sanam Marvi and Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi President Ahmed Shah have resolved their dispute following the intervention of Sindh Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and writer Noor-ul-Huda Shah.

The matter surfaced a few days ago when Sanam Marvi served a Rs50 million damages notice on Ahmed Shah, alleging that during a Sindh government event in Sukkur on August 10, she was pushed, subjected to abusive language, and threatened.

The singer had demanded a public apology within a week, failing which she warned of legal proceedings.

Ahmed Shah had categorically denied the allegations, saying he had neither insulted nor threatened the singer.

However, after mediation by the culture minister and Noor-ul-Huda Shah, both parties agreed to reconcile.

In a video message shared by the minister on his Facebook page, Ahmed Shah described Sanam Marvi as his “younger sister and daughter,” stressing that their longstanding association was strained only due to a misunderstanding.

He admitted that the inappropriate conduct of his staff may have caused Marvi distress but said the differences had now been settled.

Sanam Marvi, in a Sindhi-language statement, announced the withdrawal of all allegations, citing Sindh’s traditions of forgiveness and reconciliation.

She expressed gratitude to Culture Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Noor-ul-Huda Shah for their efforts, and thanked the people of Sindh for their support.