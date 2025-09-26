UAE adds new requirement for all types of visa applications

DUBAI – Applicants seeking a visa for entering the United Arab Emirates must now provide a copy of their passport’s outer cover.

A report published by Khaleej Times stated that the new requirement will take effect immediately and will apply to all new visa application submitted by Pakistanis and other nationals.

Required Documents for UAE Visa

The revised list of mandatory documents for the UAE visa now includes a passport copy, a recent passport-sized photograph, confirmed hotel reservations, a return air ticket, and the outer page of the passport.

Authorities have not yet explained the reason for introducing this new requirement.

Gulf Countries Schengen Style Visa

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has announced that it would introduce a joint tourist visa modeled after the Schengen system. Now, the GCC has declared that this visa will be launched on a trial basis at the end of 2025 and later implemented in full.

GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi stated that the project is in its final stages and that applications will soon be possible through a digital platform. With this visa, travel will be made easier between the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

The visa will not only benefit the residents of these six Gulf countries but also provide great convenience to expatriates living there.

Instead of applying for separate visas for each country, they will be able to travel across all six nations with a single visa, saving both time and expenses.

The visa is expected to be valid for a period ranging from 30 to 90 days, facilitating tourism, business, culture, research, and other fields. This step is expected to further boost the region’s economy.