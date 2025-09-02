Minimum investment limit announced for Oman Golden Visa scheme 2025

MUSCAT – The Sultanate of Oman has launched a 10-year Golden Residency Visa program for foreign nationals in a bid to boost its economy in line with its Vision 2040.

The initiative is designed to attract foreign investors, skilled professionals, and their families, encouraging long-term investment, employment generation, and technology transfer within the country.

The Omani officials said the Golden Visa scheme is a strategic step to support private sector growth, enhance job opportunities, and bring in high-level expertise.

Minimum Investment Amount for Oman Golden Visa

Under the new program, foreign investors who invest a minimum of 200,000 Omani Rials (approximately USD 520,000) will be eligible for a renewable 10-year residency permit.

The visa will not only cover the main investor but will also extend to their spouse, children, and close relatives, with no restrictions on age or number of dependents.

Mubarak bin Mohammed Al-Douhani, Director General at Oman’s Ministry of Planning, stated that the Golden Visa, along with related economic reforms, offers long-term stability and opportunities for investors, while also encouraging the expansion of local businesses.

This development follows similar long-term residency initiatives introduced by other Gulf nations, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, as part of wider efforts to diversify their economies beyond oil and attract foreign capital and talent.